Bfsg LLC Purchases 530 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. AXA raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.35. 88,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 632,661 shares of company stock worth $114,837,479. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

