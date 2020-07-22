Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 3,330 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $261.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,135. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,579.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,388 shares of company stock valued at $172,563,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.