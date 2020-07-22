Bfsg LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 159.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

NYSE CL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 177,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

