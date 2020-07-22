Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

