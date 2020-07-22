Bfsg LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 208,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,967. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

