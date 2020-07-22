Bfsg LLC Sells 144 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nike by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Nike by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

