Bfsg LLC Sells 155 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $272.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.89. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

