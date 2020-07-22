Bfsg LLC Sells 516 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

