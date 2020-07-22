Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 764,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,518,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

