BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,375 shares of company stock worth $13,493,798. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,880. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 212.93 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.