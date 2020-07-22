BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.27. 8,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,352. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

