BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

