Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $265,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.45. The company had a trading volume of 450,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

