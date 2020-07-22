Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $13.37 on Wednesday, reaching $1,698.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,418. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,674.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,651.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

