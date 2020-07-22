Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,545 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,446. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

