Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.88. 652,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.