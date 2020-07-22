Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 6,470 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 73,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 243,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

