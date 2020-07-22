Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.18. 713,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

