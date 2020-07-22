Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $254,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 175,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

