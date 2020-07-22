Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.52. 91,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

