Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $383.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.