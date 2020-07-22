Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 381 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. 58,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

