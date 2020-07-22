Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,997 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.22. 16,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

