Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.13. 127,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

