Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 6.4%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.97, 158,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 245% from the average session volume of 45,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $315.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

