Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.99

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$158.99 and last traded at C$158.03, with a volume of 11572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$142.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$152.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

