Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 14,206 Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cimarex Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 468,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

