Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 3,110 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 1,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 182,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,589. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.