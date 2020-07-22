Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Laffer Investments grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.19. 132,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,633. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

