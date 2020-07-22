Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

NYSE MA traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $311.95. The stock had a trading volume of 99,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $314.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

