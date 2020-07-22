Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 206,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $749.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.55. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

