Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $133,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

ABT stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 103,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

