Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $133,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 13,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Textron’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.