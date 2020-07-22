Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $162,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 55,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

