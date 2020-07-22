Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $3.33 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. New York Community Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 78,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

