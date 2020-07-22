Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Home Bancshares comprises about 2.4% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

