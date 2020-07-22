Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.99. 12,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

