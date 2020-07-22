Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

