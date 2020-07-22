Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

