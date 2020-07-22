Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Axis Capital comprises 2.5% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,149,107 shares of company stock worth $47,442,566. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

AXS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,924. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,026.50, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.