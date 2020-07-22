Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.98. 78,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

