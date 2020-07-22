Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 338,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,168. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

