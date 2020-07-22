Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 52,372 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cerebellum GP LLC owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. 5,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.50. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

