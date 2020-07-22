Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 80,229 Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Flowserve makes up about 2.4% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cerebellum GP LLC owned 0.06% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.23. 213,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

