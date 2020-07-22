Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 1,064,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

