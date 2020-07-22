Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 344,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit