Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 344,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.