Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 548,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,465. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

