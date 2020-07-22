Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Everest Re Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.25 and its 200-day moving average is $224.60. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

