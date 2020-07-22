Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 93,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

