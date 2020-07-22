Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.5% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after buying an additional 2,409,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. 92,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,650. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

